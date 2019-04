Getty Images

The Chiefs added some heft for their offense, picking up a blocking tight end.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs signed tight end Blake Bell.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the 49ers, Bell has also played for the Jaguars and Vikings. He has 30 career receptions, after a career-high 15 his rookie season.

The Chiefs needed some depth behind Travis Kelce, after Demetrius Harris signed with the Browns in free agency.