Chris Harris not at first day of Broncos workouts

Broncos General Manager John Elway said at the Scouting Combine that the team has not given any thought to extending cornerback Chris Harris‘ contract and would wait until after the draft to consider that option.

It appears Harris wants to push the issue onto the team’s radar ahead of that point.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Harris did not report to the team’s facility for Tuesday’s start to their offseason program.

Players are not required to take part in this phase of the offseason calendar, so Harris faces no penalty for failing to take part in the workouts. Harris has not skipped this stage of work in past seasons, which adds to the likelihood that his contract is the reason for his decision.

Harris is in the final year of his contract and is set to make a salary of $7.8 million, which is less than newcomer Kareem Jackson is set to make in the first year of the three-year contract he signed as a free agent last month. He also has a workout bonus of $100,000 that he’d put at risk by continuing to stay away from the team’s offseason work.