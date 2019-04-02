Confusion spreads over the AAF’s ultimate fate

Getty Images

With the Alliance of American Football suspending operations today, what’s next? At this point, no one knows.

The suspension of operations comes from majority owner Tom Dundon ceasing his funding of the league. But the league could continue (in theory), if the AAF finds someone else to step in and pay for the rest of the inaugural season. A source with knowledge of the situation told PFT on Monday night that the estimated investment necessary for the rest of the season would be $20 million.

For now, players under contract to the AAF remain under contract to the AAF, in the event that funding emerges and the season can be finished. At some point, however, those players will have to be released from their contracts — especially if they aren’t getting paid.

Players and non-players are confused and concerned by the situation, and rightfully so. As more clarity emerges, we’ll provide it here.