Courtney Upshaw, Nate Orchard, Davon House visiting Seattle

Getty Images

The Seahawks have a busy week, with multiple free agent visitors.

Besides the previously reported visits of cornerback Jamar Taylor and safety Taylor Mays, the Seahawks also have visits scheduled with defensive end Courtney Upshaw, defensive end Nate Orchard and cornerback Davon House, Curtis Crabtree of PFT and Sports Radio KJR reports.

Upshaw, 29, did not play last season after being cut by the Jets. He has 215 tackles and seven sacks in his six seasons with Baltimore and Atlanta.

Orchard, 26, played for the Bills and Chiefs last season, seeing action in only four games. He spent his first three seasons in Cleveland and made five sacks for the Browns.

House, 29, played three games with the Packers last season and made two tackles. He has played 87 games with 46 starts in his eight years with the Packers and Jaguars.