De’Angelo Henderson signs ERFA tender with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets will kick off their offseason program next week and they continue to get their exclusive rights free agents under contract ahead of April 8.

Five players signed their tenders with the team last week and a sixth got it done on Tuesday. The agents for running back De'Angelo Henderson announced their client signed his tender.

Henderson was a Broncos sixth-round pick in 2017 and appeared in five games for Denver during his rookie season. He failed to make the team out of camp last year and landed on the Jets’ practice squad. He ran twice for 19 yards in three games after being promoted to the active roster.

Henderson joins Le'Veon Bell, Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon on the Jets’ running back depth chart.