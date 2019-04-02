Dexter Lawrence visiting Giants

Getty Images

The Giants have a pair of first-round draft picks at their disposal this year and they are meeting with a defensive lineman who could be in play for one of those selections.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is hosting former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on Tuesday.

Among the topics that will likely be up for discussion during the visit is Lawrence’s suspension for a failed performance-enhancing drug test late last season. Lawrence missed Clemson’s two postseason games and said that he did not knowingly take a banned substance.

He said at the Combine that he thought teams believed his answer and there’s been little sign that his projected spot in the first round has been put at risk by the disciplinary action.