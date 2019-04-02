Eric DeCosta calls his pre-draft press conference the “liars’ luncheon”

Getty Images

Every NFL team is required to make its key decision makers available to the media before the draft, and sometimes some interesting information emerges from those press conferences. But most of the time, coaches and general managers are uninterested in divulging how they really feel about draft prospects.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta made that clear today. Opening up his pre-draft press conference, DeCosta made a joking acknowledgement of how nothing he said could be trusted.

“Thank you everybody for coming,” DeCosta said. “Excited to have you all here today for the liars’ luncheon, as it’s been called.”

This is DeCosta’s first draft running the show after being the right-hand man to former Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome for many years. He said that the Ravens have always had a collaborative draft process and this year will be no different.

“It doesn’t feel that different, honestly,” DeCosta said. “It’s never just been one person’s decision.”

Whatever the Ravens do in the draft, it will be a collaborative decision — and not one they’re in the business of making public.