Getty Images

A second Jets exclusive rights free agent signed his tender Tuesday.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu joined running back De'Angelo Henderson in signing, via the NFL’s official transactions report.

Luvu played 14 games with one start last season. He saw action on 442 defensive snaps and 181 on special teams.

He made 22 tackles, three sacks and broke up a pass.

Luvu began the season on the team’s practice squad before earning a promotion.