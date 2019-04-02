Hau’oli Kikaha worked out at University of Washington Pro Day

Getty Images

Linebacker Hau’oli Kikaha’s NFL career got off to a promising start as the 2015 second-round pick made 10 starts for the Saints during his rookie season.

Kikaha had 52 tackles, four sacks and four forced fumbles that year, but he missed all of 2016 after tearing his ACL for the third time. He returned with four sacks in 12 games in 2017, but ended the year on injured reserve with an ankle injury and wound up being released by the Saints last year.

Kikaha didn’t land a job with any other team, but he’s not giving up hope of playing again in 2019. The University of Washington’s career sack leader took part in the school’s Pro Day on Monday in an effort to show scouts he can still play.

“Just get out here and put my best on the table, man, and see what happens,” Kikaha said, via TheAthletic.com. “It’s been a little while. … It’s just another challenge, man. I feel like mentally I was strong enough to bounce back a few times, so what’s one more time? It’s nothing.”

Kikaha said he feels he’s “moving a lot better” than he did when he was younger. If one of the scouts in attendance on Monday agrees, he could get another shot to build on the early promise he showed in the NFL.