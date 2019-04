Getty Images

Josh Wells was the rare player to go on injured reserve twice last year, so the Jaguars are giving him another shot to stay well.

The Jaguars announced they had re-signed the veteran tackle, who started five games for them last year.

Wells initially went on IR for a groin injury, was activated, and went back to the list in Week 17 because of a concussion.

Originally an undrafted free agent from James Madison, Wells has been with the Jaguars since 2014, and has started nine games.