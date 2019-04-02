Jaguars sign Benny Cunningham

Getty Images

The Jaguars visited with a pair of running backs on Monday and both of them are now on the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

Alfred Blue signed with the team on Monday and the Jaguars announced that Benny Cunningham has also landed a contract on Tuesday.

Cunningham opened his NFL career by playing four years with the Rams and spent the last two seasons with the Bears. The majority of his work in Chicago came on special teams as he ran the ball 20 times and caught 21 passes over 29 games with the team.

Cunningham has 191 carries for 797 yards and four touchdowns to go with 114 catches for 1,001 yards and three receiving touchdowns for his career.

Blue and Cunningham will slot in behind Leonard Fournette on the depth chart in Jacksonville.