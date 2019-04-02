Jamar Taylor visiting the Seahawks

Getty Images

Taylor Mays isn’t the only defensive back who may end up signing with the Seahawks. Per a league source, free-agent defensive back Jamar Taylor will be visiting with Seattle, too.

A second-round pick in 2013, Taylor has previously played for the Dolphins, Browns, Cardinals, and Broncos. He has appeared in 69 regular-season games, with 41 starts. He was a full-time starter for the two seasons in Cleveland that resulted in a record of 1-31.

The Seahawks have a need at the position, now that cornerback Justin Coleman has signed with the Lions.