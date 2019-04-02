Joe Haden “can’t wait” to face Odell Beckham

Getty Images

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden spent the first seven years of his career with the Browns and he isn’t letting the fact that his former team is in the same division stop him from noting the optimism in Cleveland these days.

Haden told TMZ Sports that he’s happy for the city and that the fans deserve good things after suffering through many lean years. A big reason for the optimism about the Browns is the arrival of wide receiver Odell Beckham, who Haden says will bring “flash and flair” to the team.

Haden also said he’s looking forward to his chance to keep Beckham from making big plays when the Browns and Steelers face off later this year.

“I can’t wait,” Haden said. “You gotta go against the best to be the best.”

The NFL schedule is usually released in April, so it shouldn’t be long before we know when Haden and Beckham will be sharing the field come the regular season.