Johnny Manziel on AAF: Just the reality of this unfortunate situation

San Antonio Commanders players left the Alamodome, carrying large white bags presumably full of their personal items. None would comment to Greg Luca of the San Antonio Express-News about the Alliance of American Football’s decision to suspend operations Tuesday, with linebacker Shaan Washington saying they were told not to talk to any media.

What, pray tell, is the AAF going to do to players if they talk to the media?

Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel, the biggest name in the league, did comment on Twitter.

“Just the reality of this unfortunate situation,” Manziel wrote. “Great concept, good football on the field and fun for fans to watch. Just not enough money to go around which has been the main problem with ‘other’ leagues for a long time.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner, who now has nowhere to play after being banned from the Canadian Football League, also had sound advice for AAF players.

“If you’re an AAF player and the league does dissolve, the last check you got will be the last one that you get,” Manziel wrote in a separate tweet. “No lawsuit or anything else will get you your bread. Save your money and keep your head up. It’s the only choice at this point unless something drastic happens.”