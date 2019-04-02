Josh Allen meeting with 49ers tonight

Getty Images

The 49ers continue to interview candidates for the second overall pick, and they’re meeting tonight with the guy who thinks he’s the best player in the draft.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Allen is meeting with the 49ers tonight.

Allen declared himself the best player in the draft at his Pro Day last week, and his 17 sacks for Kentucky last season suggest he might have a point.

The 49ers have also lined up visits with Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary, and Alabama’s Quinnen Williams among others, as they look to bolster a defense which saw the additions of Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander this offseason.