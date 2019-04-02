Josh Jacobs improves 40-yard dash time

Getty Images

Josh Jacobs’ 40-yard dash time at Alabama’s Pro Day didn’t seem to scare off scouts. Nonetheless, the running back ran the 40-yard dash again at Alabama’s second Pro Day on Tuesday and improved his time.

He ran hand-held times ranging from 4.52 to 4.56, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Jacobs did not run at the Combine in February because of a groin issue. Then, at Alabama’s Pro Day on March 19, he ran hand-held times in the 4.63 and 4.66 range.

The only running back to run a 4.6 or slower at the Combine to be drafted in the first round was former Alabama running back Mark Ingram. Ingram had 6,007 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns in his eight seasons in New Orleans before recently signing with Baltimore, turning out just fine.

Jacobs had only 317 touches in three seasons at Alabama. He averaged 5.9 yards on 215 rushes, 11.9 yards on 48 receptions and 28.6 yards on 18 kickoffs.