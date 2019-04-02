JuJu Smith-Schuster calls Antonio Brown “my guy”

Getty Images

After JuJu Smith-Schuster defended Ben Roethlisberger‘s leadership last week, Antonio Brown responded with a message about his former teammate.

“Do not listen to any NFL player who haven’t got paid yet! They will do and say anything to make sure they going to get paid even if it’s compromising integrity or anything ! sad but true,” Brown wrote on social media.

Smith-Schuster, though, said the receivers do not have a beef.

“That’s my guy,” Smith-Schuster said, via TMZ Sports. “[Everything’s good between us] always. There’s no bad blood.”

After the Steelers traded Brown to Oakland, Smith-Schuster offered praise for Roethlisberger, writing on social media: “I was so blessed to enter the league and play with a Hall of Fame QB as a 20-year old. Ben has taught me so much, he’s a true Leader and I can’t wait to rock with my guy this season.”

It appeared to set off Brown, but Smith-Schuster maintains that he and Brown are good.