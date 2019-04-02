Justin McCray signs tender with Packers

Getty Images

Offensive guard Justin McCray has signed his exclusive rights tender with the Packers, according to the NFL’s official transactions report Tuesday.

McCray, 26, began last season as the team’s starting right guard before a shoulder injury knocked him out after three games. He started two more games the rest of the season.

McCray signed with the Packers in 2017 after time with the Titans and in the Arena League. He played 13 games and made eight starts during his first year with the club.

He was on the Titans’ practice squad in 2014 after signing as an undrafted free agent, but he never saw action in a regular-season game until arriving in Green Bay.