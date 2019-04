Getty Images

Receiver Marcus Kemp, an exclusive rights free agent, signed his tender with the Chiefs, according to the league’s official transactions report Tuesday.

Kemp, 23, joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Hawaii.

He has played 17 games in two seasons, spending most of his rookie campaign on the practice squad. Kemp saw 36 snaps on offense and 299 on special teams in playing all 16 games in 2018.

His only career catch went for 7 yards.