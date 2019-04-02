Mike Evans: No doubt we’ll have one of the league’s best receiver groups

Getty Images

The Buccaneers tried to have some April Fool’s Day fun by announcing that Mike Evans will be a two-way player in 2019, but the truth is that Evans will remain focused on life as a wide receiver in Tampa.

Evans will remain in the top spot on the depth chart at wideout for the Bucs, but there are other changes for the team to deal with at the position. DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries have both departed this offseason, leaving bigger roles for Chris Godwin and newcomer Breshad Perriman than there were in 2018.

We’ve already heard head coach Bruce Arians set a high bar for Godwin’s contribution to the offense and Evans said from Monday’s start of offseason work that he believes the entire group is going to be a productive one.

“I was out there now looking at the guys we still got, a lot of the pieces we had last year,” Evans said at a Monday press conference. “Losing D-Jax and Humph were big blows. But we have a lot of playmakers. We already had a lot of playmakers before at the tight end position and the running back position. We got Breshad, and then the draft coming up, but we are going to be one of the best receiver groups in the league again this year. No doubt about that.”

Big passing numbers weren’t the problem in Tampa last year. They led the league in passing yards last season, but a league-high 26 interceptions and 464 points allowed resulted in a 5-11 record for the second straight year. Finding a way to remain productive through the air while fixing the other issues will be the top priority for Arians this year.