NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced

The start of April makes the beginning of offseason workout programs for teams across the NFL. While the activities teams can actually partake in at this stage of the offseason is extremely limited, it is a chance for new coaches to meet their players and get back in the building together as a collective unit for the first time since the end of the 2018 season.

The offseason consists of three “phases” of workouts with increasing levels of activity along the way.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a “separates” basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

ARIZONA

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 29-31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

ATLANTA

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

BALTIMORE

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

BUFFALO

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31 June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

CAROLINA

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

CHICAGO

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

CINCINNATI

First Day: April 9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

CLEVELAND

First Day: April 1

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 14-16, May 21-23, May 28-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

DALLAS

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

DENVER

First Day: April 2

Voluntary Minicamp: April 16-18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

DETROIT

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

GREEN BAY

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

HOUSTON

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

INDIANAPOLIS

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

JACKSONVILLE

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21, May 23-24, May 28, May 30-May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

KANSAS CITY

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

LA CHARGERS

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

LA RAMS

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

MIAMI

First Day: April 1

Voluntary Minicamp: April 16-18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

MINNESOTA

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

NEW ENGLAND

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-30, June 10-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

NEW ORLEANS

First Day: April 22

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

NEW YORK GIANTS

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

NEW YORK JETS

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

OAKLAND

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

PHILADELPHIA

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

PITTSBURGH

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

SAN FRANCISCO

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

SEATTLE

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

TAMPA BAY

First Day: April 1

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 14-16, May 21-23, May 28-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

TENNESSEE

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

WASHINGTON

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 10-12

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6