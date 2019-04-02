Patriots and Stephen Gostkowski still in holding pattern

Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago, there was progress.

Now, not so much.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, there’s “not much happening” in the negotiations between the Patriots and kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

The Patriots don’t have a kicker at the moment, but there also doesn’t appear to be a panic. The 35-year-old Gostkowski has been there since he was drafted in 2006, and he was 27-of-32 on field goals last year (84.4 percent). That was a down year for him, as he was over 90 percent in four of his previous five seasons.

He’s the only specialist left in the PFT Free Agent Top 100, and one of only 16 players left from that list overall.