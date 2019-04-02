Patriots give Michael Bennett the new contract he wanted

Getty Images

Shortly before he was traded from the Eagles to the Patriots, Michael Bennett said he wants a raise. Now he has it.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots and Bennett have agreed to a reworked two-year deal.

Bennett still has two years remaining on his contract, but he gets a $4 million signing bonus now and the base value of the two years is increased to $16.75 million. So Bennett gets more guaranteed money and more money over the total two-year deal, but his cap hit decreases by $700,000 this year, giving the Patriots a little more flexibility to bring in more players this year.

The 33-year-old Bennett has reached an age when many veteran players are getting squeezed to take pay cuts, and there was talk that if he had stayed in Philadelphia, that’s what the Eagles were going to do. Bennett stood his ground and got the money he wanted.