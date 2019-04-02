Colts claim Derrick Kindred

Getty Images

The Browns waived safety Derrick Kindred on Monday and he didn’t have to wait long to find a new home for the 2019 season.

Per multiple reports, the Colts have claimed Kindred and added him to their 90-man roster.

Kindred was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2016 and played a regular role in the secondary over the last three seasons. He had 45 tackles and an interception while appearing in every game and making a pair of starts for Cleveland last season.

Malik Hooker and Clayton Geathers top the depth chart at safety for the Colts and Kindred would give them an experienced No. 3 to work into the lineup this year.