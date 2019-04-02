Report: Cowboys extended Randy Gregory’s contract through 2020

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in March that he is hopeful defensive end Randy Gregory can be reinstated from his current indefinite suspension in time to play for the team in 2019.

There’s also reportedly hope that he’ll be back with the club in 2020 as well. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys extended Gregory’s contract through the 2020 season after acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn in a trade with the Dolphins last week.

Per the report, the team converted $310,000 of Gregory’s 2019 salary to a signing bonus and added a year worth $735,000 plus escalators to the pact.

Gregory is serving his fourth suspension for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy and the Cowboys have pledged their support to him as he works “to get his issues under control.”