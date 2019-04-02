Report: Jaylon Ferguson will visit 22 teams

Getty Images

NFL teams have questions about talented Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson. It’s why he will has a busy month ahead of the NFL draft.

Ferguson will take 22 top-30 visits, including the Bengals and Buccaneers this week, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

NFL teams didn’t get much time to interview Ferguson at the Scouting Combine after a partial ban. The league allowed Ferguson to rotate through tables of eight (two representatives from four teams) every 15 minutes for two hours.

Ferguson did not get to fully participate in the Combine after a background check revealed he was involved in a fight his freshman year that resulted in a simple battery conviction. He also was charged with public intoxication in college.

Ferguson set the NCAA record for career sacks with 47 and finished third in all-time tackles for loss with 68. However, he ran only 8.08 in the three-cone drill during his Pro Day, the slowest time for an edge rusher since 2000.