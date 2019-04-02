Report: Ravens expect Marshal Yanda to play in 2019

Getty Images

Marshal Yanda has become the subject of recent speculation, with some wondering whether he is contemplating retirement.

The Ravens, though, still expect the Pro Bowl offensive guard to play in 2019, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Yanda, 34, has become one of the league’s best guards. In 2018, he made his seventh Pro Bowl in eight seasons, starting all 16 games at right guard.

Yanda missed 14 games in 2017, the only season in that span he didn’t make the NFL’s all-star game. He also has earned two All-Pro honors in his 12-year career.