Report: Richard Sherman was never 100 percent healthy last season

Getty Images

The 49ers know they need to increase the competition in their secondary, but they know they can count on Richard Sherman.

And perhaps now that he has a chance to be healthy, he’ll be even better than last year.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Sherman was “at no better than 80 percent” last season after his recovery from a torn Achilles, and that came in the second half of the season.

Since the season ended, the former All-Pro cornerback had surgery to have sutures removed from his heel, which should help his recovery.

Sherman played well for the 49ers last season, though team knew they didn’t have to throw to his side because there were easier matchups elsewhere. The 49ers signed oft-injured Jason Verrett this offseason, but know they need more help there.