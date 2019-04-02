Report: Russell Wilson gives team April 15 deadline for new deal

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants a new deal, and he wants it now. Or at least by the time the team’s voluntary offseason program starts April 15, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

The sides have negotiated in recent days, with Wilson hoping for a quick resolution, according to Condotta.

Wilson has one year remaining on the four-year, $87.6 million contract he signed July 31, 2015. He wants this negotiation concluded earlier this time to avoid the speculation that occurred during the 2015 offseason, per Condotta.

It is not known if Wilson will skip the voluntary offseason program in the absence of an extension.

He said in January he would play the 2019 season without a new contract “if that’s what I’ve got to do.”

The Seahawks want to get a deal done to ensure Wilson’s future in Seattle, without having to use the franchise tag next offseason.

“We’ve been in communication, sure,” coach Pete Carroll said last week at the owners’ meetings. “It’s very topical. We’re on it.”

Wilson’s $21.9 million per year average ranks 12th among quarterbacks. He will move way up the pay scale with a new deal, with how high the only question.