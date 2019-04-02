Richie Incognito pleads guilty to disorderly conduct at funeral home

Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito has reportedly resolved a criminal issue stemming from his behavior at a funeral home after the death of his father.

Incognito pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, TMZ reports. That was part of a deal that saw charges dropped for making threats and damaging property.

Incognito was sentenced to 11 months of probation and a 90-day suspended jail sentence and will be required to undergo mental health screening.

The 35-year-old Incognito was a four-time Pro Bowler who played for the Rams, Bills and Dolphins. He was at times among the best guards in football but also was frequently accused of dirty play, was out of the league for a year after he was accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and had had multiple off-field issues.