Russell Wilson apparently was sending the Seahawks a message

After Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appeared on The Tonight Show and fielded a question about possibly becoming the highest-paid player in league history, Simms and I suggested that Wilson may have been sending the Seahawks a message. (Simms took the cynicism to the next level, wondering whether the question from Jimmy Fallon was planted by Wilson’s people.)

Given the report that Wilson wants a new deal in place before the start of the offseason program on April 15, it’s seeming even more likely that Wilson was sending the team a message. And the full message is now clear: Make me the highest-paid player in league by April 15.

That’s the only logical conclusion to the current situation. It’s not simply a contract that he wants; it’s a record contract. It’s a more-than-$33.5 million-per-year-in-new-money contract.

The next question becomes what will Wilson do if he doesn’t get what he wants. I’ll address that in another post, one that also looks at what a new deal for Russell Wilson would look like, and why his expectation for a deal worth more than $33.5 million per year makes sense, in light of his alternative options.

If you want to know more along those lines now, you can listen to Tuesday’s #PFTPM, during which I reacted in real time to the news of Wilson’s artificial deadline.