Russell Wilson apparently was sending the Seahawks a message

Posted by Mike Florio on April 2, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT
After Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appeared on The Tonight Show and fielded a question about possibly becoming the highest-paid player in league history, Simms and I suggested that Wilson may have been sending the Seahawks a message. (Simms took the cynicism to the next level, wondering whether the question from Jimmy Fallon was planted by Wilson’s people.)

Given the report that Wilson wants a new deal in place before the start of the offseason program on April 15, it’s seeming even more likely that Wilson was sending the team a message. And the full message is now clear: Make me the highest-paid player in league by April 15.

That’s the only logical conclusion to the current situation. It’s not simply a contract that he wants; it’s a record contract. It’s a more-than-$33.5 million-per-year-in-new-money contract.

The next question becomes what will Wilson do if he doesn’t get what he wants. I’ll address that in another post, one that also looks at what a new deal for Russell Wilson would look like, and why his expectation for a deal worth more than $33.5 million per year makes sense, in light of his alternative options.

  1. I wonder what you could get for Wilson in some type of trade package? I want to mix a players and high picks. But there’s no way I would pay my quarterback 33 million a year… I really believe it’d be easier just to draft another one.

  3. I would rate Tom Brady, Patrick Mahommes, Drew Brees, Big Ben, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Nick Foles, and even Jimmy G. as better quarterbacks than Russell Wilson. Then there are young quarterback like DeShaun Watson, Baker Mayfield and even Dak Prescott who may be fully the equal of Wilson, if they are not actually better. Quarterbacks who may also be better than Wilson includes Andy Dalton, Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan, Matt Stafford and Philip Rivers. If he thinks he will be paid the biggest contract in the NFL by Seattle, he may be smoking too much of the stuff that is legal up in Washington State and a few other states in this country. If he becomes a free agent, however, there is a chance he can get a big contract from a team that thinks they are one quarterback away from reaching the Super Bowl. Teams in that category are getting scarce, as 2 of them (Minnesota and Jacksonville) will not be shopping for a quarterback anytime soon.

  4. truthforum13 says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:47 pm
    No way is he worth that kind of money. He has been riding the coat tails of a defense that is no longer there.

    ******************************
    They won 10 games last year and the defense sucked. I think that’s a lot of money but Russ showed that he can chuck it with the best of them.

