Saints sign P.J. Williams to a one-year deal

The Saints announced they re-signed cornerback P.J. Williams to a one-year contract. The deal is worth $5 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

New Orleans selected Williams in the third round of the 2015 draft. He has appeared in 33 games with 14 starts, making 106 tackles, a sack, three interceptions, 20 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

He played 15 games in 2018, with six starts, and made a career-best 53 tackles, a sack and a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Police arrested Williams in January for driving while intoxicated, so he faces discipline from the league.