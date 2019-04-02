Seahawks forced to be “selective,” want to add picks

Getty Images

The Seahawks are working to re-sign a number of their own players this offseason, which is a good thing.

Because they’re not adding many players, in either free agency or the draft.

The Seahawks have added just two players from outside this offseason, and have just four picks heading into the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Just being able to be a little bit more selective in how we are approaching free agency,” Schneider said on ESPN 710, via the Seattle Times.

Part of it is strategic, as they’re poised to gain as many as four compensatory picks in 2020 after losing seven free agents, headlined by safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Justin Coleman. They’ve only brought in two, kicker Jason Myers and guard Mike Iupati. They could look to add some more bodies, but at this point seem more likely to wait until after May 7, when additions don’t impact the comp pick formula.

They still have their own first-round pick (21st overall), but traded their second-rounder for left tackle Duane Brown, their sixth for quarterback Brett Hundley (who left in free agency), and their seventh for safety Shalom Luani.

Schneider said he’d like to add picks if possible, making a trade-down a possibility.

“It’s safe to say [the team will look to trade down],” he said. “But it’s a darn good draft, so I could see a very good player being there for us at 21. . . .

“You have to find a partner, you have to negotiate within a specific amount of time. So it’s not like an easy thing just to move back. So yeah, we’d like to pick more than four times. It’s just how you do it. It’s going to be a challenge this year because like I said, the depth [of the draft] the way we see it is pretty good.”

It would help if they could find defensive line help in the draft, but their lack of ammunition will complicate Schneider’s job.