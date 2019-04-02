Sean Mannion exits Minnesota without a deal

Getty Images

The Vikings entered a Sunday meeting with quarterback Sean Mannion needing a backup to Kirk Cousins. Two days later, they still need a backup to Kirk Cousins.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Mannion exited Minnesota without a deal.

A third-round pick in 2015, Mannion has spent all four NFL seasons with the Rams. The Rams have signed Blake Bortles to serve as the backup to Jared Goff in 2019.

The Vikings need an understudy to Cousins, given that Trevor Siemian has signed with the Jets. Kyle Sloter, the team’s No. 3 quarterback in 2018, could end up being the No. 2 to Cousins.

Cousins is signed for two more years, with fully-guaranteed salaries in 2019 and 2020. At some point, the Vikings will have to decide whether to extend Cousins or replace him. Whether they try to groom a backup to potentially take over or draft a quarterback remains to be seen.