Steve Spurrier: We’re disappointed, but we should be considered AAF champs

Getty Images

Orlando Apollos coach Steve Spurrier is expressing disappointment but also declaring victory amid the news that the Alliance of American Football is suspending operations.

Spurrier told WFTV that he considers the Apollos, who had the league’s best record at 7-1, the league champions.

“They have suspended the operations, so we’re all disappointed, but on the other side, we’ve got to be the champs, right? We’re 7-1 and the other teams are 5-3. Some of us didn’t get into the Alliance to try to advance our careers, but the players, I’m disappointed for the players who believed, ‘This was my opportunity to show people I can play this game,'” Spurrier said. “We started the season wanting to win the Alliance championship, and if they declare a champ, hopefully these guys will be declared the champs, because they certainly are deserving.”

Although he’s remembered for washing out with Washington in the NFL, Spurrier has won everywhere else he’s coached. He had a winning record in all three of his seasons as head coach of the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL, took over a terrible Duke program and had a winning record there, won a national championship at Florida and led South Carolina to three of the best seasons in the history of its program. And now he can add an AAF championship ring. Even if he has to pay for it himself.