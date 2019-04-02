The AAF will suspend all football operations

Posted by Mike Florio on April 2, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
It’s not over. But it’s close.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Alliance of American Football will be suspending all football operations within the next few hours.

The league won’t be folding, yet. But it seems to be moving in that direction.

The move comes in the aftermath of ominous comments from Tom Dundon, who became majority owner of the AAF several weeks ago. Dundon committed $250 million in funding to the league, but he had the ability to pull funding, and he obviously has.

Last night, a source told PFT that the AAF needed roughly $20 million to get to the end of its first season. Instead, the season will end with two weeks left in the regular season, and with a four-team postseason that never comes to fruition.

71 responses to “The AAF will suspend all football operations

  1. That’s unfortunate. It has been enjoyable to watch. This from a season ticket holder of the Tampa Bay Bandits.

  3. Damn shame. They should at least finish out their season. I enjoyed the games I watched and wish they will continue.

  4. Nobody likes to lose money but if he had a press conference and talked about the league having resources to go on a while. Then can’t finish even the rest of first season. He’s really shady IMO.

  8. So much for the NFLPA being all for the advancement of the players. It’s just a Union that’s looking for what’s in it for me.

  16. How do you start a league and not have enough $ to last one short season? Seems like you wouldn’t start until you were sure you could! Bunch of clowns running this.

  18. Fraud of an organization. They were trying to snooker the NFL into an agreement by beating the XFL to the punch, but the longer it took the more money they lost. There will be business classes and probably a 30 for 30 on what a fraud this whole operation was, starting with their announcement 2 weeks after the XFL and subsequent launch 11 MONTHS LATER. Followed by two teams wearing the same colors, followed by zero attendance and viewers, followed by the Media shilling for them and ignoring all the massive red flags.

    PFT is culpable is this charade, by blocking all negative realism that was posted about this dog and pony show.

  19. LOL

    Another Bill Polian failure that the media will claims was gloriously successful.

    What a blowhard loser. The NFL is losing ratings and the moron creates another league, that is a weaker product.

    Can’t be made up. Can’t!

  27. Considering some of the people involved and the money involved – I’m stunned how quickly this fell apart. The plug should have been pulled before the season even started if they didn’t have enough funding.

  30. They gotta stop trying to be, or trying to work with the NFL…. if they go after, and PAY, top high school recruits to play in their league instead of the NCAA, they may be on to something….

  31. “Woo hoo, knocking off work early! Booze and coke on me, fellas!” – Johnny Manziel

  33. What a total joke. So disrespectful to the fans. The most mismanaged business model that I’ve ever seen! Pathetic.

  34. This is quite a shame. If the AAF folds now, I don’t see the XFL lasting long either; it’s inevitable. This league and their owners shouldn’t have been so dependent on the NFL to begin with. I guess all we’ll have left is the AFL, NFL, CFL, and NCAAF.

  35. The big question is, who got paid in full on this?

    Venues? Staff? Players?

    Or stating this another way, who’s left holding the bag?

  37. I was going to write something snarky about how this was so predictable, but I feel very bad for the players and others out there just trying to chase a dream and make a living. Hopefully enough is on and tape, and that there a few real good stories that come out of AAF.

  39. I have a few things to say about this.

    I’m a huuuge football fan. Whether it’s NFL, College football or these start up leagues.
    With that said the AAF should be ashamed of themselves. They essentially lived pay check to pay check as a business model. Which is so stupid to begin with.
    This is a huge blow to all the players that played in the league. What a dam joke. Ugh

  42. Who else thinks Dundon just wanted to get his hands on their gambling app?
    That’ll live on post-AAF
    He didn’t really seem to be all that into whether the AAF lasted or not

  47. There are 2 “leagues” in this country. The NFL…and College Football. After that you just won’t get enough interest. People follow others sports. And they don’t need a third football league. It’s time to give up this nonsense. New leagues will NOT work.

  50. If they could have gotten the practice squad players from the NFL I think they could have made a decent run of it. I don’t understand why the NFLPA wouldn’t want to get those players playing time and exposure to help their careers.

  52. As an Orlando native; this is sad news. It was nice to have a winning professional team for awhile. Oh well… Back to hoping the Magic become relevant.

  54. This shows fans how resilient the American Football League was in 1960.I loved that league and they hung tough with the established NFL.

  56. I blame the NFLPA and De Smith.
    Labor, specifically cheap labor, was the vital component in the survival of the AAF.
    But the NFLPA union bosses refuse to share power or allow their clients to play football without NFLPA permission….and subsequent fees and dues for issuing that permission.

  58. Sad Day. Based on those numbers, it cost about 2.5 mill to put on a game. With ticket sales say 20 bucks for 25,000 they can cover about 500k. Still leaves them 2 mill short a game, over 40 games 80 mill deficit without any sponsors. You’d think they would have gotten more sponsors or had the ability to operate at a loss for a year or 2.

    They must have hired forecasters from Wall St.

  59. Classless on the part of Dundon IMO. If he wasn’t willing to go one full season, why do it at all? I mean, yes it’s his money and he can do what he wants, but he has lots of people who committed to him for the season. He should have shown them the same.

  61. Hand Steve Spurrier the Coach of the Year Award and give Orlando the title. It may not have been top-tier football but at least Spurrier’s team looked like it knew what it was doing.

    “You know why UT (Tennessee) always plays in the Citrus Bowl? Because there is a U and T in the word citrus.”

    “FSU = Free Shoes University”

    Love Spurrier!

  62. hummer53 says:
    April 2, 2019 at 12:58 pm
    So much for the NFLPA being all for the advancement of the players. It’s just a Union that’s looking for what’s in it for me.

    ————

    Explain to me how the AAF was advancing players? They had payroll problems since day 1. Why should any player with a shot at a NFL roster risk injury for a league with no business plan?

  68. They should have worked with Vince McMahon instead of trying to do their own thing. Even the original “failed” XFL lasted a full season. McMahon might have some dumb ideas occasionally but he does have the business skills and money to see every dumb idea he has through to the end.

  71. hummer53 says:
    April 2, 2019 at 12:58 pm
    So much for the NFLPA being all for the advancement of the players. It’s just a Union that’s looking for what’s in it for me.
    ——————————-
    Not so!. First they are the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Players Association they are not responsible for the AAF. Secondly, to make accommodations for the AAF they would have to do the same for the XFL or else subject the league to antitrust violation charges.

