Von Miller is bulking up to be a “different player”

Getty Images

Not only does Von Miller want to become more of a vocal leader, he wants to become more of a Von Miller.

The Broncos outside linebacker said at the start of offseason workouts Tuesday that he’s added 10 pounds this offseason, getting up to 245.

“It’s a totally different player being 245 to 235,” Miller said, via Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post. “It’s a totally different game. . . .

“It’s when you get locked up with an offensive lineman and wherever you’re able to go with that. At 245, you can go just a little bit further with that. So 245 is where I wanted to be at.”

Miller played at 236 during the Broncos’ Super Bowl run, but said he wanted to evolve as a player under new coach Vic Fangio.

“I wanted to really focus on my nutrition and working out,” Miller said. “Really stack days and get my body weight back up to where it’s supposed to be. I feel like I did that up until this point.

“It’s not a lot, but I need that 10 pounds.”

And there are plenty of people out there who would be willing to share 10 with Von, if he needed help keeping pounds on.