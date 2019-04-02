Washington floated as a Josh Rosen destination

Getty Images

Case Keenum might not be the last quarterback acquired by Washington this offseason.

With Alex Smith‘s injury likely serious enough to keep him off the field this season, the newly arrived Keenum and Colt McCoy are expected to compete for the starting job. But Chris Mortensen of ESPN floated Washington as a team that could make a trade with Arizona to acquire Josh Rosen, if the Cardinals choose a quarterback with the first overall pick in the draft.

Mort doesn’t say whether he’s getting his information from the Arizona side (which would suggest someone trying to create a market for a trade) or the Washington side, but it’s an interesting possibility. Washington has been doing due diligence with the top quarterbacks in the draft, but coach Jay Gruden says he doesn’t want to take time going through a development process with a rookie. That could mean trading for a young quarterback with some experience makes more sense than drafting a rookie.

It remains unclear what the Cardinals could get in a trade for Rosen, but it surely won’t be close to what they gave up to get him last year, when they traded their first-round pick, third-round pick and fifth-round pick to move up and draft him in the first round. Washington’s second-round pick, No. 46 overall, might be the best the Cardinals could hope for.