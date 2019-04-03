AJ Brown making visits in NFC East

Getty Images

Wide receiver AJ Brown said recently that he is the No. 1 receiver in this year’s draft class and he’ll be trying to make his case to a couple of NFC East teams this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brown visited the Giants on Wednesday. He’s set to move on to Washington for another visit on Thursday.

As you likely heard, the Giants made a pretty big change to their wide receiver group last month. Golden Tate signed after Odell Beckham was traded to the Browns and joins Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, Corey Coleman and Bennie Fowler at wideout for Pat Shurmur’s club.

Washington saw Jamison Crowder leave for the Jets as a free agent last month. Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn are now on top of their depth chart.

Brown had 85 catches for 1,320 yards and six touchdowns for Ole Miss last season.