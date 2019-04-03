Andre Hal: You have to love the game to play at high level

Getty Images

Andre Hal is completely healthy, but even the $16.5 million left on his contract over the next two years wasn’t enough to lure him back.

Once Hal’s father, Andre Hal Sr., died from a heart attack in late October, Hal knew he was done. He had accomplished everything he set out to do in the sport, with his love for the game no longer there.

So Hal chose love over money.

The safety surprised the Texans on Tuesday when he announced his retirement.

“I had been thinking about it and how my dad first put the ball in my hands when I was growing up,” Hal told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “When he passed, the love for football passed with him. Going through that experience and the cancer experience, I had some time to think about it. I had to make sure I was making the right decision.

“I feel good about my decision. I didn’t want to play the game and not love it. You have to love the game to play at a high level. I didn’t want to not be at my best for me, for my teammates, for my coaches. I couldn’t do that. I can’t just be collecting a check. I’m not that type of guy.”