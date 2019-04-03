Andrew Whitworth: How do Rams respond to Super Bowl loss?

Getty Images

Andrew Whitworth is returning for a 14th season and a chance to finish what the Rams didn’t in Super Bowl LIII. The Rams left tackle still hasn’t gotten over the 13-3 loss to the Patriots.

“There’s definitely ways we could have executed better and just calmed down and executed the way he had all season long,” Whitworth said on NFL Network on Wednesday. “You look at the year before, I thought probably we played our worst game against Atlanta in the [wild-card] round of the playoffs, but for the whole season. I think offensively for us, it was pretty similar to the Super Bowl against New England. It was maybe our worst game of the season right up there. You could say that or [the 15-6 loss to] the Bears [in Week 14].

“But I would argue that the New England game, no real factors to that one. We just flat out didn’t play well. For us, it’s really one of those things, it’s a learning opportunity. How can we respond?”

The Rams lost two starting offensive linemen in Rodger Saffold and John Sullivan from one of the league’s best offensive lines of a year ago. Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen are expected to start in 2019.

“Obviously, I think any time you go into a season, playing 13 years, I’ve seen a lot of things happen, a lot of change on a football team every year in the offseason,” Whitworth said. “You know it’s going to be a part of this industry. It’s tough to lose those two guys for sure just for the rocks they were and how good of football players they’ve been.”