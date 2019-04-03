Bills sign guard Quinton Spain

Getty Images

The Bills have continued to add offensive parts this offseason, further shoring up the line Wednesday morning.

The team announced the addition of Titans free agent guard Quinton Spain on a one-year deal.

Originally an undrafted rookie from West Virginia, Spain became a regular for the Titans, with 48 starts over his four seasons in Tennessee.

Spain joins center Mitch Morse, tackle Ty Nsekhe and veteran guard Spencer Long on a rebuilt line to protect quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills also signed former Patriots tackle LaAdrian Waddle, former Raiders guard Jon Feliciano, and former Bengals second-rounder Jake Fisher, who they list as a tight end. They also signed a bunch of skill position players, but keeping Allen upright was clearly a priority.

Spain was the No. 96 player on the PFT Free Agent Top 100, and his signing leaves just 15 available players on that list.