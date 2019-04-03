Bob Quinn would love to trade back in draft

Getty Images

The Lions own the eighth overall pick. They have nine selections overall, including four in the top 111.

General Manager Bob Quinn would love even more.

“I always like draft picks, so if we could move back a little bit, a couple spots, and pick up another pick, I think this is a really good, the depth of this draft from the late first to the third, there’s a lot of really good players in there,” Quinn said on Ian Rapoport’s podcast, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “If I could ever move back a few spots, get a really good player in the first round and add another pick, I think that’s something that would be great. People out there listening, I’m open for business.”

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press lists cornerback, tight end, receiver, interior offensive line and defensive line as the team’s biggest needs. Lions coach Matt Patricia said last week the team has “a couple of target points,” but added “we’re always just going to try to keep finding good players.”