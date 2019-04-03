Brian Flores on start of offseason program: “Every day counts”

AP

New Dolphins coach Brian Flores has a hard job, one that may not produce results for years to come.

Much work will have to be done, but Flores sounded excited about the work beginning.

Flores talked about the “exciting” start to his offseason program this week to the team’s in-house video department (via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald), as he tries to lay the foundation for his time with the team.

“I think a lot can get accomplished,” Flores said. “I think every day counts. That’s what we talked about [Monday]. Everything you do — strength training, conditioning, nutrition, getting on a routine — it’s all important. . . .

“I talked to them about having a game plan every day and having a structure every day. I think that resonated with them. I think a lot of them were already on a good routine. Hopefully we can build and build and build. That’s what this is, a time to build individually. That’s really what it is. We’ve got to start with the individual before we can work on the team. I think the understand that. Individually, we want them all to get better and improve in every area now. I think it was a good start.”

That’s a very “do-your-job” sounding pitch, and it’s no accident that Flores is selling his New England roots as the Dolphins try to build something stable. That’s also why he also mentioned: “If the foundation’s not right, then the house falls down.”

Those small steps are the only chance he has at long-term success for a franchise which has flailed about lately, even if being gradual isn’t as exciting as what some other teams are selling right now.