Browns bring back Orson Charles

Orson Charles will be back with the Browns in 2019.

The Browns announced that Charles re-signed with the team on Wednesday. No terms of the deal were announced.

Charles played fullback and tight end for the Browns last season after signing with the team in late July. He played 173 offensive snaps and 265 special teams snaps over 13 games and caught three passes for 23 yards.

Charles was a Bengals fourth-round pick in 2012 and appeared in 29 games through the 2013 season, but did not appear in any games in 2014 or 2015. He returned for two games with the Lions in 2016 and five games for the Chiefs in 2017. He has 14 catches for 185 yards for his entire career.