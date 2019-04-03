Bucs host Dexter Lawrence, Ed Oliver

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was vague about defensive tackle Gerald McCoy‘s roster status at the league meetings last week and McCoy is not at this week’s workouts, but a couple of the top defensive line prospects for this year’s draft have been in town.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and former Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver were both in to meet with the team.

Oliver has also gotten some looks from teams as a linebacker during the pre-draft process, but he called himself the best defensive lineman in this year’s class at the Scouting Combine. Lawrence is definitely going to be playing on the defensive line in the NFL and his mix of size and ability has led many to predict he’ll be coming off the board early in the first round.

The Bucs have met with a variety of other defensive players recently and it seems like a good bet that they will be bolstering their front seven if they stay put at No. 5 in the first round.