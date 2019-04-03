Cardinals drafting Kyler Murray may not mean trading Josh Rosen

Getty Images

With the Cardinals widely expected to draft Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, talk has been swirling that they’ll trade last year’s first-round quarterback, Josh Rosen, for the best offer they get.

But that’s not necessarily the case.

Drafting Murray and keeping Rosen could also be on the table. If the Cardinals don’t get a good offer for Rosen, they could decide to keep him and let him serve as Murray’s backup, or even let him compete with Murray for the starting job.

Obviously, if the Cardinals draft Murray first overall, that means they’re nowhere near as sold on Rosen as they were last year, when they traded away their first-round pick, third-round pick and fifth-round pick to move up and draft him 10th overall. But those costs are sunk. Drafting Rosen last year isn’t a good reason not to take Murray this year, if head coach Kliff Kingsbury was telling the truth when he said last year that he thinks Murray is a great prospect and worthy of the first overall pick. And if no team is willing to give the Cardinals a first-round pick for Rosen, they might conclude that he’s more valuable to them as a backup quarterback than as a trade chip.

From a salary cap perspective, Rosen isn’t too expensive to keep. His cap hit is $4 million this year, $4.8 million next year and $5.6 million the year after that. Plenty of teams spend more than that on their backup quarterbacks.

Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network that the Cardinals are in no hurry to trade Rosen, won’t trade him unless they get a very good offer, and might keep both quarterbacks. Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com laid out the case that if the Cardinals do draft Murray and don’t trade Rosen, the worst-case scenario would be to have two young, cheap quarterbacks with a lot of promise.

We don’t even know yet if the Cardinals will draft Murray, but if they do, a Rosen trade is not a sure thing.