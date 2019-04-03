Cardinals drafting Kyler Murray may not mean trading Josh Rosen

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 3, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
With the Cardinals widely expected to draft Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, talk has been swirling that they’ll trade last year’s first-round quarterback, Josh Rosen, for the best offer they get.

But that’s not necessarily the case.

Drafting Murray and keeping Rosen could also be on the table. If the Cardinals don’t get a good offer for Rosen, they could decide to keep him and let him serve as Murray’s backup, or even let him compete with Murray for the starting job.

Obviously, if the Cardinals draft Murray first overall, that means they’re nowhere near as sold on Rosen as they were last year, when they traded away their first-round pick, third-round pick and fifth-round pick to move up and draft him 10th overall. But those costs are sunk. Drafting Rosen last year isn’t a good reason not to take Murray this year, if head coach Kliff Kingsbury was telling the truth when he said last year that he thinks Murray is a great prospect and worthy of the first overall pick. And if no team is willing to give the Cardinals a first-round pick for Rosen, they might conclude that he’s more valuable to them as a backup quarterback than as a trade chip.

From a salary cap perspective, Rosen isn’t too expensive to keep. His cap hit is $4 million this year, $4.8 million next year and $5.6 million the year after that. Plenty of teams spend more than that on their backup quarterbacks.

Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network that the Cardinals are in no hurry to trade Rosen, won’t trade him unless they get a very good offer, and might keep both quarterbacks. Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com laid out the case that if the Cardinals do draft Murray and don’t trade Rosen, the worst-case scenario would be to have two young, cheap quarterbacks with a lot of promise.

We don’t even know yet if the Cardinals will draft Murray, but if they do, a Rosen trade is not a sure thing.

12 responses to “Cardinals drafting Kyler Murray may not mean trading Josh Rosen

  1. With all the holes on that roster, AZ would be crazy to draft Murray and keep Rosen.

  2. Well that’s the spin the Cardinals appreciate you putting out there. They really have no leverage in any trade other than floating the idea they won’t trade him for less than a king’s ransom.

    The fact is, if they draft Murray, Rosen will be gone if someone offers at least a 2nd round pick.

  3. Why would they trade Rosen? Murray is not a given. They have 2 QBs on their rookie contracts. Let them compete

  4. This is a good point. Lots of fans get bent out of shape at the thought of a high draft pick serving as a backup, but having a decent backup at a cheap price is actually a terrific position to be in as a team.

  5. From a money standpoint it makes sense. From a standpoint of maximizing your potential trade return (the kid was a 1st rounder after all) it makes no sense to keep him. He only losses value the longer he’s there assuming Kyler Murray starts from day 1.

  6. If you believe that the Cards are going to draft Murray without trading Rosen than I’ve got some ocean front land is Kansas City I’d like to sell you.

  8. Who believes this? They are driving up the price on Rosen by saying they will keep him. I believe this just as much as I believed the Giants GM, Gettleman, when he said with regards to OBJ “we didn’t sign him to trade him”. How did that work out?

  11. This smells like Rapoport carrying water for the Cards as a favor/for a favor, nothing more. Teams love smokescreens this time of year and far too many reporters are happy to help out.

  12. If the Cardinals were considering drafting Dwayne Haskins, it would mean that they’ve changed their feelings about Rosen – apples to apples. If they take Kyler Murray, the offense will be designed for him – Big 12 in the desert, apples to oranges. The offers will drive Rosen’s trade value to a first rounder plus. On behalf of my qb impaired Washington Redskins – pick number 15 and a fourth round pick for the talented Mr. Rosen!

