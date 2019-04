Getty Images

The Chiefs waived defensive back Step Durham, according to the NFL’s official transactions report Wednesday.

Durham, 23, signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech in 2018. He has never played in a regular-season game.

Durham spent his rookie season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

He apparently now is healthy but without a team.

In four college seasons, Durham made 64 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and 12 pass breakups.