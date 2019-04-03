Chris Conley, Nick Foles reunite in Jacksonville

Getty Images

In 2016, Nick Foles and Chris Conley were teammates in Kansas City. Conley was a sometimes-starter. Foles backed up Alex Smith.

The two worked out together in the offseason, believing in each other even when few others did.

“I remember him saying, ‘Hey, man, if I ever do become a starting quarterback somewhere and you’re a free agent, man, you should definitely come and play with me,'” Conley told Phillip Heilman of the Times-Union. “I was like, ‘Yeah, man, we’ve got to make that happen.’ Jokingly, we said that.”

The Jaguars signed Foles and Conley this offseason. Conley left Kansas City for a two-year, $4.6 million deal, hoping to get more chances in Jacksonville.

He caught 104 passes for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns in his four seasons with the Chiefs.

“I’m excited to come in there and kind of change some of the stigma around who Jacksonville is,” Conley, 26, said. “I know Jacksonville has had some success. A couple years ago, [the Jaguars] had a lot of success. I want to be a part of making that consistent, where people realize that this team can contend any year. I’m excited about the opportunity, about building on something that people have already been building.”