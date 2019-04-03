Cowboys raising regular-season ticket prices

Getty Images

The Cowboys have informed season-ticket holders they will use variable ticket pricing this season, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. That means lower ticket prices for the team’s two home preseason games but more expensive regular-season tickets.

“We are always evaluating feedback from our Season Ticket Holders and adjusting policies based on that feedback,” the Cowboys wrote in an email to season-ticket holders. “Historically, all tickets were priced the same for each home game, including both preseason games. Beginning with the 2019 season, this variable ticket pricing will result in a decreased price for preseason and a higher rate for regular season home games.”

The best seats at AT&T Stadium, which are the first two sections between the end zones on either side of the field, are $410 for regular-season games in 2019. The same seats are $210 in the preseason.

Two season tickets in the best sections at AT&T Stadium will cost $7,400, parking not included.

The cheapest seats at AT&T Stadium will go for $35 in the preseason and $85 in the regular season.